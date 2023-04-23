Kelly (1-3) took the loss against San Diego on Saturday, pitching five innings and allowing four runs on three hits and five walks while striking out seven batters over five innings.

The headlines may highlight Fernando Tatis hitting his first homer of the year off Kelly in the first inning, but the hurler's lack of control was just as critical to his subpar performance. Kelly threw only 54 of 94 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high five free passes after walking four batters in each of his first three starts. The right-hander's previous trip to the mound was promising in that he earned his first win of the campaign and didn't walk any batters, but Kelly was right back to his wild ways Saturday. He's still posted a respectable 3.42 ERA on the season, but Kelly is tied for the league lead with 17 walks across 26.1 frames.