Kelly (shoulder) threw 32 pitches in a bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.
Kelly completed his second bullpen session of the week and looks like he could be ready to face hitters as soon as next week The right-hander has been on the shelf since April 23 with a right shoulder strain and is tentatively expected to return in early August.
