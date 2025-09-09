The Dodgers reinstated Vesia (oblique) from the injured list Tuesday.

A right oblique strain has kept Vesia on the shelf since Aug. 21, though he pitched two shutout innings while striking out three batters in two rehab appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City. Now fully healthy, the 29-year-old southpaw will reclaim a high-leverage role in the Dodgers' bullpen after posting a 2.75 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 52.1 innings before his injury. Ben Casparius was optioned to Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.