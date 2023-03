Jackson will have a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Jackson is positioned to operate in long relief out of the gate for Los Angeles, though that role could be a revolving door as the 2023 season plays out. The 26-year-old right-hander has tallied 10 strikeouts with a 1.17 ERA through 7.2 innings this spring in the Cactus League.