Stewart (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Saturday and could face live hitters this week, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Stewart has been sidelined since Aug. 12 while dealing with right shoulder inflammation, and he has now taken a significant step in his recovery. The right-hander is hopeful that one rehab outing would be enough, and he said Monday that he has felt good since his second cortisone shot in late August.

