Bellinger went 2-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-3 victory versus Cincinnati.
Bellinger recorded multiple hits for the third time in his past four games after starting the season 0-for-8. He also racked up his third theft, tied for third most in the league. Bellinger has reached base safely in 11 of his past 18 plate appearances and has registered a .423 OBP on the campaign.
