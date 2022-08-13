May (elbow) will return from the injured list to start Aug. 20 against the Marlins, according to May's agent, Craig Rose.

May is set to make his final rehab start Sunday, so there was a general idea of when he would be activated and start in the majors. He threw five innings and 68 pitches in his most recent rehab outing, so while the team is likely to be cautious, May probably won't have an extremely restrictive pitch count for his season debut with the Dodgers.