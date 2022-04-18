Manager Dave Roberts said he expects to include Alberto in the starting lineup Tuesday against Atlanta, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

The Dodgers are facing a lefty (Max Fried) on Tuesday, and Roberts feels Alberto and his 113 wRC+ career mark versus southpaws will allow the lineup to remain strong while one of Los Angeles' everyday players -- presumably the lefty-hitting Gavin Lux -- gets a day off. Through Los Angeles' first nine games, Alberto has appeared in only three contests while logging five at-bats in total.