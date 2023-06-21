Los Angeles recalled Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Grove was called up ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Angels. The right-hander has struggled in his previous action with the Dodgers this season, pitching to an 8.10 ERA and 1.60 WHIP over 30 innings. Shelby Miller (neck) was placed on the 15-day injured list in the corresponding transaction.
