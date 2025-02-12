Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Kopech (forearm) is behind schedule in his throwing program and admitted that the right-hander could begin the season on the injured list, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Kopech experienced right forearm inflammation over the winter, and though Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes previously said in January that the 28-year-old wasn't on track to miss time to begin the season, the organization's stance on the matter has seemingly changed as spring training has gotten underway. On a positive note, Kopech hasn't been shut down from throwing, but it's unclear when he might be cleared to face hitters and eventually make his Cactus League debut. After being acquired from the White Sox in July, Kopech pitched to a 1.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB while going 6-for-6 in save chances over 24 innings for the Dodgers to close out the regular season, then struck out 10 batters while allowing three runs over nine postseason innings. Despite his dominant showing during his time with the Dodgers last season, Kopech's uncertain health in addition to the team's deep stable of capable high-leverage relievers renders him primarily an NL-only or deep mixed league consideration in 2025 fantasy drafts.