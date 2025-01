The Dodgers and Kopech avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.2 million contract Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kopech had been eligible for salary arbitration for the third and final time. The hard-throwing right-hander was dominant down the stretch for the Dodgers after being acquired via trade, posting a 1.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB over 24 regular-season innings. Kopech should be in the mix for saves in 2025 but will have competition.