A decision on whether Syndergaard (finger) will be placed on the injured list won't come before Friday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Syndergaard had to be removed from Tuesday's start versus the Brewers after just one inning because of a cut on his right index finger. He was able to play catch Wednesday by covering the finger and also using the topical skin adhesive Dermabond. Neither of those things would be allowed while Syndergaard pitches, though, so he'll have to show during a between-starts bullpen session this weekend that his finger is well enough to keep him off the IL.