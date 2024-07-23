Ryan allowed an unearned run on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Monday.

A passed ball led to the only run on Ryan's line, which gave him a pretty good first impression in the majors. He threw just 42 of 73 pitches for strikes, and the three walks were a concern since he's displayed some mild control issues throughout his minor-league career. It's unclear if the rookie right-hander will remain in the rotation, as the Dodgers are getting Tyler Glasnow (back) and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) back in the rotation this week. With two off days next week, it's unlikely the team goes with a six-man rotation for an extended period of time, so it may come down to Ryan or Justin Wrobleski for one spot.