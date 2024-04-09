Ryan is on the 60-day injured list with Triple-A Oklahoma City due to shoulder fatigue, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

According to Callis, Ryan came down with shoulder fatigue during spring training and is expected to arrive in Oklahoma City in late May or early June. A divisive dynasty prospect due to wide-ranging expert opinions, Ryan turns 26 in August and has only made two career starts at Triple-A, so he is already a bit behind his peers developmentally due to starting off his pro career as an infielder. He had a 3.80 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 110 strikeouts in 104.1 innings last year, primarily with Double-A Tulsa. Those highest on Ryan see several plus pitches and a high ceiling as a starter, while others project him to end up as a high-leverage reliever.