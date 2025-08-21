Scott (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of the Dodgers' upcoming weekend series against the Padres, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Scott threw one inning in relief during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, and manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Scott will "probably not" pitch again in the minors before rejoining the big-league club. Scott hasn't pitched with Los Angeles since July 21 and holds a 4.14 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB across 45.2 innings of work this season. He's notched 19 saves.