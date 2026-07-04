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Dodgers' Tanner Scott: Locks down 12th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Scott struck out the side in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Scott got by on 18 pitches (12 strikes). He's earned six saves and a hold during his active eight-inning scoreless streak, and he has a 13:0 K:BB with one hit batsman in that span. The left-hander is at a 2.02 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 45:3 K:BB through 35.2 innings this season while adding 12 saves and six holds. Scott's save chances will likely decrease once Edwin Diaz (elbow) returns, which is expected to happen later in the month, but Scott will continue to see plenty of high-leverage innings.

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