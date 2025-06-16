Scott struck out three batters in a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Giants.

Scott was tasked with protecting a one-run lead while facing the heart of the Giants' order. He got the job done on 13 pitches (10 strikes), earning his third save in seven outings in June. Scott has allowed three runs (one earned) over seven innings this month. He's now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 38:4 K:BB while adding 13 saves and six holds over 32.2 innings. The Dodgers' bullpen situation remains a bit fluid, but Scott is firmly in the high-leverage mix as he continues to be deployed in critical spots regardless of inning.