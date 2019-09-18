Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Not making scheduled start
Gonsolin will not start Wednesday as scheduled, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News.
Gonsolin was in line to take the mound for the start of Wednesday's game, but the Dodgers decided to switch things up at the last minute for the second day in a row, so Casey Sadler will get the start instead. While Gonsolin will not start Wednesday, he said he will be summoned from the bullpen at some point, so he could still pick up a win if the Dodgers put him in position to do so.
