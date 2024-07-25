Glasnow (back) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of his start against the Giants.

Back tightness forced Glasnow onto the IL on July 9, but he'll now return to the Dodgers' rotation following a minimum-length stay. The 30-year-old righty reached 58 pitches while throwing three simulated innings Friday, though it's possible he works under some sort of restriction during his first start back. Landon Knack was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.