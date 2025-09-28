Glasnow is expected to pitch 3-to-5 innings in Saturday's start against Seattle, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Glasnow will be held back slightly in his final regular-season start of the year, and his outing will depend on how far he's gotten when he reaches the team's designated pitch count for him Saturday. Andrew Heaney is expected to take the mound following Glasnow and soak up the extra innings that Glasnow would've likely handled.