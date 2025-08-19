Yamamoto allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Colorado on Monday.

Yamamoto bounced back from a rocky start his previous time on the mound, when he gave up six runs over 4.2 innings against the Angels. The All-Star hurler couldn't hold an early 2-0 lead Monday, but he gave up just one extra-base hit (an Ezequiel Tovar solo homer) and recorded 12 whiffs along with six punchouts. Yamamoto has fallen behind in the NL Cy Young Award race, but he still ranks among the senior circuit's top pitchers in several categories, including ERA (2.90, ninth), WHIP (1.08, eighth) and strikeouts (151, 11th).