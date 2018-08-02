Drew Hutchison: Becomes free agent after opt out
Hutchison elected free agency after opting out of his minor-league deal with the Dodgers on Wednesday, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hutchison appeared in 11 games at the big-league level in 2018, accruing a 4.64 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 21.1 innings as a reliever. He'll look to latch on elsewhere after becoming a free agent.
