Fantasy Baseball: Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27 include Michael Conforto, Luke Voit

More Week 27 Preview: Two-Start Pitcher Rankings | Latest look at waivers

Well, we've made it. Final week.

It's a busy one, too. A bunch of teams will be cramming in seven more games before the bell sounds, which is good because you have to figure a high number of players are owed a day off at this point. That's especially true for teams resting up for the playoffs.

Understand, though, that no team, not Boston or Cleveland, is sitting its best hitters for an entire week. They may come out of games early or may take a couple off completely, but anything more risks making them rusty for the playoffs. I'm not saying you shouldn't let it impact your thinking for fringe players like Rafael Devers, but under no circumstances are you sitting Jose Ramirez.

It's not a time to get cute. It's a time to trust that you built the best team and put it to the test.

But if you need some help, these hitters are the best you'll find among those less than 80 percent owned.

I understand I'm cutting it close to the 80 percent threshold with this pick, but Michael Conforto has been a revelation in the second half, regaining whatever power he lost to offseason shoulder surgery in the first half. And he faces five righties here in the final week, including three members of the Marlins staff.

Yes, the Royals actually have the worst matchups of any team this week, but those Indians starters might have short hooks in the concluding series. Plus, Adalberto Mondesi has been so productive since assuming a full-time role that I can't no. It's not just the stolen bases, which have come in such abundance that they alone would carry him. He also has eight home runs in his past 23 games.

Mallex Smith, of course, is no stranger to the stolen base either, collecting nine in his past 17 games while continuing to thrive out of the leadoff spot. And unlike Mondesi, he actually has favorable matchups, ending the season against CC Sabathia, Lance Lynn, Sean Reid-Foley, Thomas Pannone and Ryan Borucki.

Tyler White's productivity has waned a bit over the past couple weeks, but nothing will stoke the flame like seven games against Blue Jays and Orioles pitching. He still has an OPS well over .900.

Like Conforto, Jeff McNeil gets to face five righties, which you wouldn't think would matter much, as good of a contact hitter as he is, but he has on occasion sat against lefties. But none of that this week, especially with Wilmer Flores done for the year. And obviously, the rookie hasn't been lacking in multi-hit games of late.

There's nothing special about the Yankees matchups this week, but when a player's swinging pure fire like Luke Voit is, how the heck do you sit him? It's not just the four homers in five games. He's up to 11 in his past 26.

Adrian Beltre fell out of favor in Fantasy less because of his actual production and more because the Rangers stopped playing him every day, but that's changed again recently. He has started 22 straight when they've had the DH spot available, homering seven times already in September. A seven-game week against Angels and Mariners pitchers should help the cause.

After missing much of the season with a strained oblique, Ryan Zimmerman isn't quite back to playing every day for the Nationals, but in a week he's facing three lefties, he doesn't need to. That's because he's batting .373 with an 1.134 OPS against left-handers this year. And oh yeah, he also has three games at Coors Field.

Yeah, OK, if he didn't homer twice Thursday, I probably wouldn't be mentioning Christin Stewart here. But the 24-year-old prospect has been a fixture in the Tigers lineup since getting the call Sept. 10 and indeed has considerable power. He also has seven walks in 14 games, giving him a higher floor than you might think with six games against Twins and Brewers pitchers.

Just like down the stretch last year, Jorge Polanco has become a surprise contributor in Fantasy, batting .288 with a .776 OPS since the All-Star break and .304 with an .821 OPS in September. And wouldn't you know the Twins have great matchups, facing the Tigers staff for three games and the White Sox staff for four (including a doubleheader Friday)?

Best hitter matchups for Week 27

1. Indians @CHW3, @KC4

2. Astros @TOR3, @BAL4

3. Mariners OAK3, TEX4

4. Twins DET3, CHW4

5. Rangers @LAA3, @SEA4

Worst hitter matchups for Week 27

1. Royals @CIN2, CLE4

2. Braves @NYM3, @PHI3

3. Marlins @WAS3, @NYM3

4. Reds KC2, PIT3

5. Blue Jays HOU3, @TB3