Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
- Week 20: Sleeper pitchers | Two-start pitchers
Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
KC Kansas City • #9 • Age: 24
There's nothing special about the Royals' matchups this week, but I don't care. Over this past week, Pasquantino's production has begun to live up to the data, and there's not a single hitter rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues who I trust more moving forward.
Tommy Pham LF
BOS Boston • #22 • Age: 34
Following a dreadful July, Pham has gone on a home run binge with his new team, sending one out in three of his past four games, and will enjoy the second-best hitter matchups this week with three games at the Pirates and three at the Orioles.
Paul DeJong SS
STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 29
DeJong has come back from the minors looking like a changed player and, between the majors and minors, has homered 10 times in his past 20 games. He'll get to tee off against pitchers like Kyle Freeland, Antonio Senzatela, Tommy Henry and Madison Bumgarner this week.
Nate Lowe 1B
TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 27
Lowe continues to fly under the radar in Fantasy, heating up again with a .333 (26 for 78) batting average and four home runs in his past 20 games. The Rangers will enjoy the third-best hitter matchups this week, facing the Athletics staff for four games and the Twins staff for three.
Jorge Mateo SS
BAL Baltimore • #3 • Age: 27
After hitting under .200 for the first three months, Mateo is quickly emerging as a must-start player in Rotisserie leagues. The stolen bases have always been there, but he's also batting a respectable .258 (31 for 120) with seven homers in his past 38 games and will get to enjoy the fifth-best hitter matchups this week.
Joc Pederson LF
SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30
Pederson has hit safely in every game since returning from a concussion and will hopefully have the power stroke going for a three-game series at Coors Field this upcoming week. The Giants have the most favorable hitter matchups of any team and only two left-handers on the schedule.
CLE Cleveland • #39 • Age: 24
The Guardians are clearly committed to playing Gonzalez, having DFA'd Franmil Reyes and all but benched Nolan Jones for him, and the rookie has continued to pile up multi-hit games. There's more power to be revealed, and it may show up in a four-game series against the Tigers to open the week.
STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 24
After contributing nothing offensively with sporadic playing time earlier this year, Nootbaar has settled into right field, playing against both lefties and righties and making a real impact with a .344 (22 for 64) batting average, three homers and more walks (13) than strikeouts (six) over his past 23 games. He'll get to beat up on the Rockies and Diamondbacks pitching staffs this week.
Steven Kwan LF
CLE Cleveland • #38 • Age: 24
Kwan brings almost nothing to the table power-wise, but he is hitting .354 (46 for 130) with five steals over his past 31 games. The lack of strikeouts makes him a points-league darling, but he's hot enough with favorable enough matchups for any format this week.
Seth Brown 1B
OAK Oakland • #15 • Age: 30
Brown mostly just plays against righties, but the Athletics are facing five of those in their seven games this week, including three mashables in the Rangers rotation. He's had the power stroke working since the All-Star break, homering seven times in 15 games.
Best hitter matchups for Week 20
1. Giants ARI4, @COL3
2. Red Sox @PIT3, @BAL3
3. Rangers OAK4, @MIN3
4. Athletics @TEX4, SEA3
5. Orioles @TOR3, CHC1, BOS3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 20
1. Dodgers @MIL4, MIA3
2. White Sox HOU4, @CLE3
3. Astros @CHW4, @ATL3
4. Marlins SD3, @LAD3
5. Braves NYM4, HOU3