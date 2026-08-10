Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers include Noah Cameron, Bryce Elder

Noah Cameron SP KC Kansas City • #65 • Age: 27 Matchups at LAD, at LAA Rostered 77% Noah Cameron began calling his own pitches three turns ago, and the result has been one of the best three-start stretches for any pitcher all season -- no lie. Clearly, you have to use him in a two-start week, even with one being against the Dodgers.

Dustin May SP MIL Milwaukee • #21 • Age: 28 Matchup at SD Rostered 65% Dustin May's first outing for the Brewers Thursday was a quality start, and he seems to have bounced back nicely from a rough stretch in early July, delivering a 1.59 ERA in his past three turns. The last time he faced this week's opponent, the Padres, he threw a one-hit shutout against them on June 15.

Roki Sasaki SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #11 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 77% Roki Sasaki still has a long way to go to prove his doubters wrong (because they looked right for so long), but his mechanical changes seem to have taken finally, with his fastball playing up in his past four turns, all of them good. His next start is against the Brewers, which will be the toughest test yet during this stretch.

J.T. Ginn SP ATH Athletics • #35 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 67% J.T. Ginn's first two turns back from a brief IL stint for a blister were both quality starts, and he's turned into a model of reliability with his plus ground-ball skills and adequate bat-missing ability. He's a quality play against a Rangers offense that ranks in the bottom third of the league.

Walbert Urena SP LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 66% Walbert Urena has marked control issues, but the contact against him is so weak that he's managed to maintain an ERA below 3.15 for 14 consecutive starts now, even with a rare misstep last time out. He seems to be improving his efficiency, too, going six innings in three of his past four.

Jacob Lopez SP ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. TB, vs. TEX Rostered 16% With his deceptive delivery and unusual fastball shape, Jacob Lopez became a surprise source of strikeouts down the stretch last season, and though this season didn't start out the same way, he's looked a lot better since returning from the minors, notching a combined 17 strikeouts in his last two starts. His two matchups this week look even better when you consider that the Rays especially struggle against left-handers.

Bryce Elder SP ATL Atlanta • #55 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. NYM, vs. ARI Rostered 75% Bryce Elder found success early on with an improved slider but has found success more recently by fading it, instead returning to his roots as a ground ball specialist. Three of his past four outings have been quality starts, amounting to a 1.88 ERA, so at least in points leagues, he's worth the gamble in a two-start week.

Christian Scott SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #45 • Age: 27 Matchups at ATL, vs. WAS Rostered 62% Christian Scott has put together a 3.15 ERA and 11.1 K/9 in 16 starts for the Mets this season, but because only one of those outings has lasted as long as six innings, he hasn't been as useful as those numbers would have you believe. He's still difficult to pass up with two starts, though I'll note that the matchups this time are pretty rough.

Cody Bradford RP TEX Texas • #61 • Age: 28 Matchups at LAA, at ATH Rostered 11% Cody Bradford made his return from Tommy John surgery last time out, and though it was a short outing, he showed many of the qualities that made him an up-and-comer in Fantasy prior to the procedure. The elite strike-thrower will square off against two lineups that have recently lost some of the firepower they once had, though as a word of warning, each plays at a dangerous venue for pitchers.