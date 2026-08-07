Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper pitchers feature Noah Cameron, Bryce Elder

Noah Cameron SP KC Kansas City • #65 • Age: 27 Matchups at LAD, at LAA Rostered 77% Noah Cameron began calling his own pitches three turns ago, and the result has been one of the best three-start stretches for any pitcher all season -- no lie. Clearly, you have to use him in a two-start week, even with one being against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki SP LAD L.A. Dodgers • #11 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. KC Rostered 77% Roki Sasaki still has a long way to go to prove his doubters wrong (because they looked right for so long), but his mechanical changes seem to have taken finally, with his fastball playing up in his past three turns, all of them good. Provided it continues at the Diamondbacks this weekend, you'll want him active for a more favorable matchup against the Royals.

Walbert Urena SP LAA L.A. Angels • #57 • Age: 22 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 66% Walbert Urena has marked control issues, but the contact against him is so weak that he's managed to maintain an ERA below 3.15 for 13 consecutive starts now. He seems to be improving his efficiency, too, going six innings in three straight, which makes him plenty startable against a weak lineup like the Rangers.

Dustin May SP MIL Milwaukee • #21 • Age: 28 Matchup at SD Rostered 65% Dustin May's first outing for the Brewers Thursday was a quality start, and he seems to have bounced back nicely from a rough stretch in early July, delivering a 1.59 ERA in his past three turns. The last time he faced this week's opponent, the Padres, he threw a one-hit shutout against them on June 15.

J.T. Ginn SP ATH Athletics • #35 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. TEX Rostered 67% J.T. Ginn's first turn back from a brief IL stint for a blister was a quality start, and he's turned into a model of reliability with his plus ground-ball skills and adequate bat-missing ability. As long as his weekend outing at the Red Sox doesn't undermine that reputation, he'll be a quality play against a Rangers offense that ranks in the bottom third of the league.

Jacob Lopez SP ATH Athletics • #57 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. TB, vs. TEX Rostered 16% With his deceptive delivery and unusual fastball shape, Jacob Lopez became a surprise source of strikeouts down the stretch last season, and though this season didn't start out the same way, he's looked a lot better since returning from the minors, even notching a combined 17 strikeouts in his last two starts. His two matchups this week look even better when you consider that the Rays especially struggle against left-handers.

Bryce Elder SP ATL Atlanta • #55 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. NYM, vs. ARI Rostered 75% Bryce Elder found success early on with an improved slider but has found success more recently by fading it, instead returning to his roots as a ground ball specialist. Three of his past four outings have been quality starts, amounting to a 1.88 ERA, so at least in points leagues, he's worth the gamble in a two-start week.

Christian Scott SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #45 • Age: 27 Matchups at ATL, vs. WAS Rostered 62% Christian Scott has put together a 3.15 ERA and 11.1 K/9 in 16 starts for the Mets this season, but because only one of those outings has been as long as six innings, he hasn't been as useful as those numbers would have you believe. He's still difficult to pass up with two starts, though I'll note that the matchups this time are pretty rough.

Rhett Lowder SP CIN Cincinnati • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups at CHW, vs. MIA Rostered 19% Rhett Lowder recently returned to the starting rotation after a stint in the bullpen, and the results have been strong, seeing him allow just two earned runs in three straight starts. There isn't a lot to like in the underlying data, but if you're looking to max out volume in a points league, he lines up for two turns this week, including one against a reeling Marlins offense.