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Fantasy Baseball Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitcher rankings highlight Sean Burke, Bryan Woo

Here's how this week's two-start slate stacks up.

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1 min read
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Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here require a certain amount of forecasting and are, therefore, subject to change.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 21 (Aug. 10-16). Be sure to check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP LAD Tarik Skubal SP LAD
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
2
D. Cease SP TOR Dylan Cease SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
3
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
BOS
Boston
4
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
DET
Detroit
5
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
CIN
Cincinnati
6
S. Gray SP BOS Sonny Gray SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
7
R. Detmers SP LAA Reid Detmers SP LAA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
8
T. Rogers SP BAL Trevor Rogers SP BAL
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
9
L. Henderson SP MIL Logan Henderson SP MIL
@
SD
San Diego
 		@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Advisable in most cases
10
B. Woo SP SEA Bryan Woo SP SEA
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
HOU
Houston
11
N. Cameron SP KC Noah Cameron SP KC
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
12
R. Suarez SP BOS Ranger Suarez SP BOS
@
TOR
Toronto
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
13
S. Imanaga SP CHC Shota Imanaga SP CHC
@
WAS
Washington
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
14
T. Bibee SP CLE Tanner Bibee SP CLE
@
DET
Detroit
 		vs
SD
San Diego
15
C. Mize SP SD Casey Mize SP SD
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
16
R. Weathers SP NYY Ryan Weathers SP NYY
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
TOR
Toronto
Better left for points leagues
17
J. Lopez SP ATH Jacob Lopez SP ATH
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
TEX
Texas
18
B. Elder SP ATL Bryce Elder SP ATL
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
19
C. Scott SP NYM Christian Scott SP NYM
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
WAS
Washington
20
R. Lowder SP CIN Rhett Lowder SP CIN
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
MIA
Miami
21
C. Bradford RP TEX Cody Bradford RP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ATH
Athletics
22
A. Painter SP PHI Andrew Painter SP PHI
@
STL
St. Louis
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
No thanks
23
F. Peralta SP TB Freddy Peralta SP TB
@
ATH
Athletics
 		vs
BAL
Baltimore
24
E. Lauer SP LAD Eric Lauer SP LAD
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
MIL
Milwaukee
25
H. Wesneski SP HOU Hayden Wesneski SP HOU
@
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
26
D. Kremer SP MIN Dean Kremer SP MIN
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
27
H. Dobbins SP STL Hunter Dobbins SP STL
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
28
M. Bratt SP ARI Mitch Bratt SP ARI
vs
COL
Colorado
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
29
J. Taillon SP TOR Jameson Taillon SP TOR
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
30
C. Quantrill RP TEX Cal Quantrill RP TEX
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ATH
Athletics
31
G. Hughes SP COL Gabriel Hughes SP COL
@
ARI
Arizona
 		@
SF
San Francisco
32
B. Tidwell RP SF Blade Tidwell RP SF
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
COL
Colorado
33
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
34
D. Anderson RP DET Drew Anderson RP DET
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
35
R. Johnson SP LAA Ryan Johnson SP LAA
vs
TEX
Texas
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
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