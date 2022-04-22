Jurickson Profar LF SD San Diego • #10 • Age: 29 Matchups @CIN3, @PIT3 Rostered 62% Always a disciplined hitter, he's been impacting the ball much harder in the early going this year and is among the home run leaders as a result. The Padres will enjoy the second-best matchups of any team this week.

Hunter Renfroe RF MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups SF1, @PIT3, CHC3 Rostered 74% Though off to a slow start, he's liable to mash against mushy pitchers like Bryse Wilson, Jose Quintana and Justin Steele. In all, he's facing three lefties, against whom he had an .885 OPS last year.

Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24 Matchups KC3, LAA3 Rostered 71% He's cooled off after knocking around the Tigers staff opening weekend but gets similar matchups this week against some of the worst the Royals and Angels can throw at him. The data so far backs up the idea of a sophomore breakout.

Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 25 Matchups COL4, @NYM3 Rostered 39% A big series at Coors Field seems to have earned him the Phillies' trust at third base again, and he'll get to see that staff again this week. He's looking more like the hitter we hoped to see last year, delivering premium exit velocities and a microscopic strikeout rate.

Aaron Hicks CF NYY N.Y. Yankees • #31 • Age: 32 Matchups BAL3, @KC3 Rostered 21% The 32-year-old has turned back the clock after a couple of injury-plagued years, regaining the on-base skills that justify his move to the top of the Yankees lineup. They have the most favorable matchups of all this week.

Andrew McCutchen DH MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35 Matchups SF1, @PIT3, CHC3 Rostered 40% Like Hunter Renfroe, Andrew McCutchen did his best work against lefties last year, batting .293 with a 1.027 OPS, and again, the Brewers have three of them on the schedule.

Luke Voit DH SD San Diego • #45 • Age: 31 Matchups @CIN3, @PIT3 Rostered 76% His roster rate has declined some amid a slow start, but you'll want to keep the faith another week for matchups like these.

Ji-Man Choi 1B TB Tampa Bay • #26 • Age: 30 Matchups SEA3, MIN3 Rostered 42% He's been difficult to recommend amid a torrid start because of the Rays' insistence on sitting him against lefties, but they have only one of those on the schedule this week. Pitchers like Chris Flexen, Dylan Bundy and Chris Paddack are pretty mashable, too.

Joc Pederson LF SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30 Matchups @MIL1, OAK2, WAS3 Rostered 29% See Choi, Ji-Man. The Giants have only one lefty on the schedule and a slate full of homer-prone pitchers, which makes it a good time to take advantage of Joc Pederson's hot start.