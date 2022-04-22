Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that deadweight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
SD San Diego • #10 • Age: 29
Always a disciplined hitter, he's been impacting the ball much harder in the early going this year and is among the home run leaders as a result. The Padres will enjoy the second-best matchups of any team this week.
MIL Milwaukee • #12 • Age: 30
Though off to a slow start, he's liable to mash against mushy pitchers like Bryse Wilson, Jose Quintana and Justin Steele. In all, he's facing three lefties, against whom he had an .885 OPS last year.
CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 24
He's cooled off after knocking around the Tigers staff opening weekend but gets similar matchups this week against some of the worst the Royals and Angels can throw at him. The data so far backs up the idea of a sophomore breakout.
Alec Bohm 3B
PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 25
A big series at Coors Field seems to have earned him the Phillies' trust at third base again, and he'll get to see that staff again this week. He's looking more like the hitter we hoped to see last year, delivering premium exit velocities and a microscopic strikeout rate.
Aaron Hicks CF
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #31 • Age: 32
The 32-year-old has turned back the clock after a couple of injury-plagued years, regaining the on-base skills that justify his move to the top of the Yankees lineup. They have the most favorable matchups of all this week.
MIL Milwaukee • #24 • Age: 35
Like Hunter Renfroe, Andrew McCutchen did his best work against lefties last year, batting .293 with a 1.027 OPS, and again, the Brewers have three of them on the schedule.
Luke Voit DH
SD San Diego • #45 • Age: 31
His roster rate has declined some amid a slow start, but you'll want to keep the faith another week for matchups like these.
Ji-Man Choi 1B
TB Tampa Bay • #26 • Age: 30
He's been difficult to recommend amid a torrid start because of the Rays' insistence on sitting him against lefties, but they have only one of those on the schedule this week. Pitchers like Chris Flexen, Dylan Bundy and Chris Paddack are pretty mashable, too.
Joc Pederson LF
SF San Francisco • #23 • Age: 30
See Choi, Ji-Man. The Giants have only one lefty on the schedule and a slate full of homer-prone pitchers, which makes it a good time to take advantage of Joc Pederson's hot start.
Adam Duvall CF
ATL Atlanta • #14 • Age: 33
Another keep-the-faith pick, Adam Duvall is the sort of all-or-nothing player who'll drive you crazy at times, but his matchups this week offer the makings of a home run binge.
Best hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Yankees BAL3, @KC3
2. Padres @CIN3, @PIT3
3. Astros @TEX4, @TOR3
4. Braves CHC3, @TEX3
5. Brewers SF1, @PIT3, CHC3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 4
1. Athletics @SF2, CLE3
2. Nationals MIA3, @SF3
3. Pirates MIL3, SD3
4. Cubs @ATL3, @MIL3
5. Royals @CHW3, NYY3