Cobb allowed three hits and a walk while striking out nine over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Cobb was unfortunate to miss out on a win here, as he turned in a dominant start in response to surrendering five runs his last time out. The 35-year-old right-hander's nine strikeouts were a season high, and he kept runs off the board for the sixth time in 19 starts this season. He's at a 2.97 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 100:28 K:BB through 106 innings overall. Cobb is lined up for a challenging home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.