Blet (knee) hopes to ramp up his running program over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 34-year-old received a cortisone injection May 22 after landing on the injured list with right knee inflammation, but he began his running program last week and appears to be nearing his return to the active roster. Belt doesn't believe he'll require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated, so he could be back with the Giants relatively quickly if he can avoid any setbacks.