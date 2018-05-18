Giants' Brandon Belt: Dealing with knee soreness

Manager Bruce Bochy said that Belt is dealing with knee soreness following Thursday's loss to the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The knee issue must have surfaced after the game, as Belt seemed fine during the contest, going 2-for-5 with his 10th home run and fourth in as many games. Bochy said he was planning on giving his first baseman the day off Friday in order to rest the knee, but he said he will see how the slugger feels during batting practice. The club's willingness to let Belt feel things out indicates that the injury may not be too serious.