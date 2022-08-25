Belt will undergo an MRI on his inflamed right knee Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

According to Danny Emerman of KNBR.com, Belt's right knee injury has been described as a chronic concern that could threaten the longevity of his career. Belt has required multiple surgeries on the knee during his 12-year career and has already had the knee drained three times this season alone. For the time being, the Giants are hoping the MRI will reveal nothing concerning, keeping the door open for Belt to play again in 2022 if his knee responds well to rest. While Belt is out of action, Wilmer Flores will likely serve as the Giants' primary option at first base.