Belt received a second opinion on his right knee Tuesday and was recommended surgery, and he'll take the next 24 hours to weigh his options before deciding whether to undergo the procedure, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The 34-year-old is battling chronic inflammation in his right knee and underwent an MRI on Friday which didn't reveal any additional damage, but he was still recommended to undergo surgery when further evaluated. Belt has already had the knee drained three times this season, and a procedure would likely end his 2022 campaign. The veteran first baseman has been limited to 78 games this year due to injuries and has a career-worst .676 OPS.