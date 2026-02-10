Eldridge said Tuesday that he's full-go at the start of spring training after surgery in October to remove a bone spur from his left wrist, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Eldridge got a late start to last season after hurting his wrist in spring training, and, after playing with the injury for several months, it was eventually decided an operation was needed. The 21-year-old is tentatively penciled in as the Giants' designated hitter, though he will have to earn that gig with a strong showing during Cactus League play. Eldridge went just 3-for-28 during his brief time with the Giants last season and slashed .260/.333/.510 with 25 homers over 102 games in the minors last year.