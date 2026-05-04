Giants' Bryce Eldridge: Starting Monday as DH
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eldridge is serving as the Giants' designated hitter and batting seventh against the Padres on Monday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Eldridge was recalled by the Giants from Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, and the 21-year-old will immediately slide into the starting lineup for the series opener. He has a .963 OPS with five homers and 22 RBI in 137 plate appearances in the minors this season, and he will look for better results in his second stint in the majors after logging a .476 OPS in 37 plate appearances in 2025.
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