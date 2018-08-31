Shaw will have his contract purchased from Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shaw will join the active roster and take the 40-man place of Andrew McCutchen, who was traded to the Yankees in exchange for Abiatal Avelino and Juan De Paula on Friday. Across 101 games with Sacramento this year, Shaw has slashed .259/.308/.505 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI. The left fielder has power that is sorely needed in the Giants' lineup, though the club's home park won't be of much assistance. Look for Shaw to receive plenty of opportunities to show off his potential over the final month of the 2018 campaign during his first taste of the big leagues.