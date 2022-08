Longoria (hamstring) will serve as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Longoria sat out Monday's contest after suffering a mild hamstring injury during Sunday's matchup with Minnesota, but he'll rejoin the starting nine after missing only one game. The 36-year-old has a .918 OPS through 16 games in August, though he's 1-for-11 with a double, a run and six strikeouts over his past four appearances.