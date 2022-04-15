The Giants announced Friday that Longoria (finger) will begin his hitting progression at the end of the weekend or early next week, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Longoria resumed limited baseball activities recently, which mainly consisted of taking grounders. He'll take another step in his recovery once he's able to resume hitting, but a timetable for his return to game action isn't yet known.
