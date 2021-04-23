Santos struck out two and did not allow a baserunner in one inning Thursday against the Marlins in his big-league debut.

He needed 16 pitches to complete a perfect first big-league inning, using 11 sliders and five fastballs. His combination of a 98-mph fourseam fastball and an ability to land his hard slider for strikes makes Santos an imposing late-inning reliever already. Jake McGee has a pretty firm hold on the closer's role, but if he were to stumble, Santos could immediately jump into the ninth-inning mix.