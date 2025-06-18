Manager Bob Melvin said that Devers -- who will start at designated hitter and bat third in his Giants debut Tuesday against the Guardians -- will also see some playing time at first base with his new team, Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "Yeah, we talked to [Devers] a little bit and, like he said, he goes, 'I'll play wherever you want me to play. I'll hit wherever you want me to hit,'" Melvin said. "We're going to work with him and get him some ground balls at first and make sure he's comfortable before we put him over there, and that's pretty much the way we look at it right now -- little bit of DH and a little bit of first."

Devers refused to take reps at first base with Boston when Triston Casas suffered a season-ending knee injury in May, but after being shipped out to San Francisco in a stunning deal Sunday, the 28-year-old expressed a desire to make a positive first impression with his new organization and said through an interpreter Tuesday that he's "here to do whatever they want me to do," per Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic. Aside from three innings at second base and three innings at shortstop, Devers has never played any position but third base during his career. He had served exclusively as a DH for Boston prior to being traded, and Melvin made no mention of the three-time All-Star moving back to his former position, even while Matt Chapman (hand) looks to be at least a couple weeks away from returning from the injured list. Instead, Devers looks as though he'll initially be used mostly at DH with the Giants, though the eventual plan is for him to take over as the club's everyday first baseman once the coaching staff feels he's capable of handling the position defensively.