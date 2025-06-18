Giants' Rafael Devers: Multi-hit effort in team debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Devers went 2-for-5 with an RBI double during Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians.
Devers made his Giants debut after being acquired from Boston on Sunday. The 28-year-old lined a double to right field in the third inning, giving San Francisco a 2-1 lead. He later added a single to left field in the ninth, marking his second straight multi-hit game. While he started at designated hitter Tuesday, Devers is expected to see time at first base, per Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area -- a position he declined to take reps at earlier this season with the Red Sox.
