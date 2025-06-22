Giants' Rafael Devers: Playing through groin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Bob Melvin said Devers, who is batting second as the designated hitter Sunday against the Red Sox, is playing through a minor groin injury, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Devers' presence in the lineup speaks to the mildness of the injury, but it will delay him from seeing time at first base with his new team. The 28-year-old has gone 4-for-20 in his first five games with the Giants and launched his first homer since the trade in Saturday's victory.
