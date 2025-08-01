Rodriguez will serve as the Giants' new closer, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Rodriguez has been utterly dominant in 44 appearances out of the San Francisco bullpen this season, posting a 1.20 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 62:9 K:BB over 45 innings as a first-time All-Star. With Camilo Doval shipped to the Yankees on Thursday, Rodriguez is poised to take over the ninth, with one-time closer Ryan Walker remaining in a setup role.