Stripling will make his first start of the regular season Sunday against the Yankees, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Logan Webb is getting the Opening Day nod for the Giants on Thursday and then it'll be Alex Cobb on Saturday before Stripling wraps up the three-game set against New York in Sunday's series finale. Stripling, 33, signed a two-year, $25 million contract with San Francisco in December after working to a sharp 3.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 111:20 K:BB over 134.1 innings with the Blue Jays in 2022.