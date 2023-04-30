Manaea did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and four walks over two innings against the Padres. He struck out three.

Manaea took a 107.6 mph line drive off his leg in the first inning. He managed to finish the frame, but he was out of the game after the second inning. The 31-year-old pitched 1.1 innings on Wednesday, setting up for Saturday's start to be short regardless. After allowing four earned runs while only recording six outs, Manaea's ERA is up to 7.85.