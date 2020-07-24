Anderson will serve as the Giants' opener Friday against the Dodgers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Jeff Samardzija was expected to get the start in Friday's contest, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Anderson will start with Samardzija serving as the primary pitcher. Anderson underwent knee surgery last June, but the delayed start to the season allowed him to fully recover for the 2020 campaign. The southpaw struggled with the Rockies prior to his injury in 2019, logging an 11.76 ERA and 2.13 WHIP over 20.2 innings across five starts.