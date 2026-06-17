Giants' Tyler Mahle: Begins rehab assignment

Mahle (hamstring) allowed one earned run on one hit and five walks while striking out three over three innings in Triple-A Sacramento's 10-1 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Mahle hasn't played in the big leagues since May 26 after landing on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain, but he's progressing toward a return to San Francisco. The veteran right-hander struggled with his command Tuesday, issuing five walks while throwing 33 of his 63 pitches for strikes, though he limited the damage to just one run. Before going on the IL, the 31-year-old posted a 6.04 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB across 56.2 innings in 11 starts.