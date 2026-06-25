Giants' Tyler Mahle: Strong showing in return

Mahle allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Wednesday.

Mahle missed about four weeks due to a hamstring strain. He was pretty good in his return, throwing 44 of 70 pitches for strikes, but the Giants didn't get on the board until the ninth inning, leaving him with a no-decision. On the year, Mahle has a 5.49 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 61:26 K:BB over 62.1 innings across 12 starts. The veteran right-hander's time off while injured could help him reset after his largely poor stretch of starts to begin the campaign. He is lined up to make his next start on the road in Arizona.