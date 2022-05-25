Rogers allowed seven runs on seven hits in one-third of an inning during Tuesday's 13-12 win over the Mets.

Rogers was tasked with the eighth inning, but he labored through the appearance before Camilo Doval was brought in for damage control. In his last four outings, Rogers has given up multiple runs three times, surrendering 11 runs in his last 3.1 innings. This brutal stretch has inflated his ERA to 7.41 with a 1.53 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB across 17 innings this year. He's picked up eight holds and a blown save, but his poor pitching lately could mean fewer high-leverage assignments for a while.