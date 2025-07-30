The Mets acquired Rogers from the Giants on Wednesday in exchange for right-handers Jose Butto and Blade Tidwell and outfielder Drew Gilbert, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Rogers has been one of the most effective and durable relievers in baseball over the last several years and has posted a 1.80 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 38:4 K:BB over 50 innings for the Giants this season. The submarine-style hurler is making $5.25 million in 2025 and is an impending free agent. He'll likely slot in as the top setup man in New York in front of closer Edwin Diaz.